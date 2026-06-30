South Africa unrest: Ghanaian mission confirms release of all detained nationals

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, has confirmed that every Ghanaian national detained during anti-immigration demonstrations in parts of South Africa on June 20 has been released following the intervention of the Ghana High Commission.

He said although a few Ghanaians were temporarily picked up during immigration enforcement operations, the mission worked closely with the South African authorities to verify their identities and secure their release.

"We've been monitoring the situation since 6 a.m. this morning. A couple of Ghanaians were arrested and all of them, I can confidently tell you, have been released through the intervention of our consular officers," Mr Quashie told Citi FM.

His assurance comes against the backdrop of anti-immigration demonstrations that swept through parts of South Africa on Tuesday, June 30, with protesters demanding stricter enforcement of the country's immigration laws.

The demonstrations, particularly in Pretoria and other urban centres, prompted heightened security measures and raised concerns among migrant communities, many of whom stayed indoors for fear of possible attacks.

Identity verification

Mr Quashie explained that some of the Ghanaians were stopped by police officers during immigration checks and asked to produce identification documents.

He said after identifying themselves as Ghanaians, the South African authorities contacted the High Commission to verify their nationality before taking further action.

According to him, the High Commission has an established working arrangement with South African law enforcement agencies requiring officials to consult the mission whenever a Ghanaian citizen is arrested.

"The agreement is that if any Ghanaian is arrested, the authorities should first confirm with us. We verify whether the individual is indeed Ghanaian and advise accordingly," he stated.

He described the arrangement as an important mechanism for protecting the rights of Ghanaian nationals residing in South Africa while ensuring that due process is followed.

Safety advisory

The High Commissioner said the mission had not received reports of widespread attacks targeting Ghanaians despite the demonstrations.

He disclosed that only one Ghanaian became involved in an isolated incident after disregarding advice from the High Commission to remain indoors during the protests.

"The only case we recorded involved a Ghanaian who admitted that he left his accommodation to visit his shop despite our advice. Unfortunately, protesters confronted him," Mr Quashie said.

He stressed, however, that apart from that incident, there had been no reports of injuries to Ghanaians or destruction of Ghanaian-owned property during the protests.

Repatriation exercise

Mr Quashie urged Ghanaians living in South Africa to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel and strictly comply with safety directives issued by the mission and local security authorities while the situation continues to be monitored.

He disclosed that the High Commission is preparing another voluntary repatriation exercise next week for Ghanaian nationals who wish to return home in light of the growing anti-immigration tensions.

The High Commissioner assured the Ghanaian community that the mission remains in constant contact with South African authorities and stands ready to provide consular assistance to any citizen requiring support.

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