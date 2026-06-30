‘We will not sit aloof’ — Ghana assures citizens in South Africa amid tensions

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie

The Ghana High Commission in South Africa has assured Ghanaian nationals of ongoing diplomatic protection and intensified monitoring of the security situation following recent anti-immigration protests in parts of the country.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, speaking on JoyNews’ Connect Africa, said the mission continues to engage South African law enforcement authorities and other key stakeholders while closely tracking developments through multiple information channels.

According to him, the High Commission has issued precautionary advisories to Ghanaian residents, including a directive for shop owners to temporarily suspend business activities until the security situation improves.

It follows the June 30 deadline issued by protesters for undocumented African nationals in South Africa to vacate and leave the country.

The deadline was marked by widespread demonstrations as protesters piled pressure on the South African government to act.

Mr. Quashie stressed that the mission would not remain passive in the face of potential threats against Ghanaian nationals, adding that diplomatic engagement remains the primary tool in addressing the situation.

“But we want to assure them that we don’t intend to sit aloof and allow the people of South Africa to take the law into their own hands and do whatever they want to do. We intend to go the extra mile. We will continue using diplomacy to be able to resolve this issue,” Mr Quashie stated.

“Well, I think we’ve told them [Ghanaians in South Africa] clearly that we’ll continue to monitor the situation. We’ll continue to speak to law enforcement officers. We’ll continue to speak to other people who have been giving us information day in and day out. But until that time, there’s heightened concern for our people to be cautious. We don’t want them opening their shops. They should just wait until the right time when we would give them the green light,” he added.

He further urged calm among Ghanaians living in South Africa, assuring them of continuous support from the highest levels of government in Accra.

“But the Ghanaian people should know that even in South Africa you have a president, his name is John Dramani Mahama, who cares for the welfare and well-being of every Ghanaian across the globe, wherever you find yourself. I have a foreign affairs minister who calls me virtually twice or thrice in a day, just concerned and asking about how the people of Ghana in South Africa are doing. We would be able to resolve this, and we just ask them that it is just a matter of time,” he added.

The High Commission has meanwhile intensified monitoring of affected areas and maintained communication with Ghanaian community leaders, as authorities in South Africa work to contain tensions linked to the ongoing protests.

Ghanaian authorities have advised nationals to remain indoors where necessary, avoid unnecessary movement, and comply with all safety directives until normalcy is restored.

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