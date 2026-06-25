Kenya police disperse group marking deadly 2024 protests

Kenyan police fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse protesters in Nairobi after dozens took to ‌the streets in memory of demonstrators killed two years ago in anti-government rallies against tax hikes and the cost of living.

A total of 355 people were arrested in various parts of the East African country, interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen said. He apologised for the barricades and other security ​measures aimed at containing the protests.

"We regret the inconveniences occasioned by these measures, and at the same time appreciate ​their effectiveness in securing the city and other parts of the country," Murkomen told reporters.

Organisers had ⁠planned marches to mark the second anniversary of the unrest, when protesters breached parliament grounds before a crackdown left at least ​60 people dead, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

A Reuters correspondent saw police fire tear gas to scatter ​people gathering peacefully at Nairobi's main police station after security forces detained at least six outside parliament, where they had laid flowers.

Footage broadcast on Citizen TV also showed police firing tear gas on the outskirts of Nairobi.

In Mombasa, dozens of marchers had earlier been escorted by security ​forces.

CENTRAL NAIROBI SHUTS DOWN AHEAD OF PROTEST MARCH

In the capital, shops and restaurants in the central business district remained shut as police set up roadblocks with water cannon trucks and cordoned off parliament with razor wire.

“Today we remember our comrades who died in the demonstrations," ‌said ⁠John Maina, 26.

Opposition leaders joined victims of alleged police brutality and families of slain protesters heading to parliament.

"As parents, we sought permission just to come here ... to mourn and lay flowers for our children. But when we arrived, we were shocked because the police blocked us," said Edith Wanjiku, whose 19-year-old son Ibrahim Kamau was killed in 2024. "That is very shameful."

"And one thing I ​would ask of President (William) Ruto: ​those police officers who killed ⁠the children - because they are known - I am only asking for justice for those children and also compensation."

Interior minister Murkomen had said anyone seeking to engage in "chaos, looting, destroy property, disrupt businesses, ​or commit any other criminal acts" would be dealt with severely.

Protest organisers say they want ​credible investigations into ⁠past police conduct and guarantees against the use of excessive force.

Ruto has acknowledged "instances of excessive and extrajudicial actions by members of the security services", and said last week that 2 billion shillings ($15.5 million) had been set aside for victims of protest-related abuses.

However, civil society organisations ⁠want more.

"Every ​time there is a protest, innocent Kenyans are killed. Because these killer ​cops are not being arrested. They are not being held to account," said activist Hussein Khalid.

"We will continue pushing for justice ... they will not hoodwink us ​with money."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.