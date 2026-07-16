Zoomlion MD visits Kenya as company transforms Nairobi waste management

The Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madam Doris Adjei, has embarked on a strategic working visit to Kenya as part of the company's broader vision of advancing environmental sustainability, strengthening regional operations and promoting knowledge exchange across Africa.

The visit comes barely a month after Zoomlion Kenya commenced operations in Nairobi under the city's integrated waste management programme, with the company already making significant progress in transforming the capital's waste management system.

Madam Adjei's visit was aimed at gathering first-hand knowledge and insights into Kenya's operations, engaging stakeholders in the informal sector and assessing ongoing waste management activities in Nairobi and Mombasa to identify opportunities for enhanced operational efficiency and service delivery.

Since operations officially commenced on March 27, 2026, Zoomlion Kenya has evacuated more than 55,000 tonnes of waste from various locations within the city, a performance more than four times the previous evacuation capacity before the company's intervention.

Before Zoomlion's intervention, Nairobi had approximately 109 illegal dumpsites spread across different parts of the city, posing serious environmental and public health risks.

The company has since commenced a large-scale legacy waste evacuation exercise, involving the clearance and transportation of accumulated waste from illegal dump sites to the designated disposal facility at the Dandora Dumpsite.

As part of the visit, Madam Doris met with staff members and project leads and engaged the Nairobi County authorities to reinforce collaboration. She also visited the renowned Dandora Landfills, where she observed ongoing engineering and waste management interventions aimed at addressing the enormous volume of waste that has accumulated over several decades.

Zoomlion is undertaking major improvements at the Dandora Dumpsite, including the upgrading of internal access roads, reorganisation of tipping operations and the introduction of 24-hour operational systems to improve traffic flow and operational efficiency.

The company is working closely with city authorities to deliver an end-to-end waste management solution aimed at improving sanitation, environmental conditions and public health across the city.

Furthermore, Zoomlion also plans to introduce a modern secondary waste collection system across Nairobi.

The initiative will be supported by the construction of four zonal transfer stations, each with a projected handling capacity of between 800 and 1,200 tonnes per day, to improve waste consolidation and transportation efficiency.

In addition, the company is preparing to develop a state-of-the-art 3,600-tonne-per-day waste processing and resource recovery facility at Ruai.

According to management of the company, the facility is expected to be commissioned by the end of November 2026 and will support recycling, composting and other resource recovery activities aimed at reducing dependence on landfill disposal while promoting circular economy principles.

This programme is designed to be highly inclusive, with deliberate efforts being made to engage and integrate all key stakeholders, including actors within the informal waste sector, community groups and existing waste management operators, to ensure sustainable implementation and shared economic opportunities.

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