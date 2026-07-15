Kenyan court dismisses Rastafarians’ bid to legalise cannabis

Audio By Carbonatix
Kenya's High Court has dismissed a bid by a Rastafarian group seeking to legalise the use of cannabis for religious purposes.
The Rastafarian community had argued that the ban on smoking cannabis infringed on their rights to freedom of religion and belief guaranteed under the constitution.
In a landmark judgement, Justice Bahati Mwamuye said the community had failed to prove drug laws violated their constitutional rights, but acknowledged the need for a broader national debate on cannabis.
There has been a continued push to legalise cannabis in Kenya, with advocates arguing that its regulated cultivation and trade could create jobs, boost tax revenue and support industrial and medicinal uses.
Rastafarians argue that smoking cannabis is part of their religious doctrine, which must be respected and upheld.
"We ought to have frank conversations on cannabis and which directions we should take," Justice Mwamuye said.
"This is not a question for the Rastafarian community only. It is a national question that cuts across the entire spectrum of our society," he added.
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