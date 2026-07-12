Africa | Athletics

Kenya’s Wanyonyi breaks 1,000m world record

Source: Reuters  
  12 July 2026 11:30pm
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Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi broke the men's 1,000 metres ​world record in two minutes ‌and 11.83 seconds at the Monaco Diamond League meet on ​Friday, shaving 0.13 seconds ​off compatriot Noah Ngeny's previous ⁠mark set 27 years ​ago.

  • The 800m Olympic champion Wanyonyi ​finished nearly a full second ahead of Briton Jake Wightman, while Algeria's ​Djamel Sedjati was third.
  • "This ​was the first time I ran ‌the ⁠1,000m, and directly breaking the World Record makes me so happy. I want to ​thank the ​other athletes for pushing me to my limit," ​he said.
  • The 1,000 metres ​is ⁠a rarely contested event that does not feature in ⁠either ​the Olympics or ​the World Athletics Championships.

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