Kenya investigating cybersecurity incident affecting president’s website

Audio By Carbonatix
Kenya's Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy said on Saturday it was investigating a cybersecurity incident that affected the official website of the president.
It added that there was no evidence so far of unauthorised access to sensitive data or loss of information.
The ministry said the incident was detected by the government's ICT Authority, which immediately activated cybersecurity response protocols and temporarily restricted access to the presidential website to contain the issue and allow forensic investigations.
The ministry said appropriate mitigation measures have since been implemented, and restoration of the website is underway.
"At this time, there is no evidence of unauthorised access to sensitive data, data exfiltration, or loss of information. Government systems and digital services remain secure and operational," Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry William Kabogo Gitau said in a statement posted on X.
The ICT Authority was working with relevant government agencies and technical partners to conduct a forensic investigation and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, the statement said.
Latest Stories
-
Wontumi Samreboi Case: Full charges under minerals and mining act
7 seconds
-
Lamine Yamal ‘completes football’ at 19 as Argentina betray Messi
33 seconds
-
Boy, 13, dies during World Cup celebrations in Spain
1 minute
-
Politics is a spiritual exercise, not just strategy – Afenyo-Markin
3 minutes
-
Trump says US strikes hit Iran in ‘honour’ of American soldiers killed
4 minutes
-
Suriname’s Ambassador to Ghana to headline COMSSAFEST 2026 seminar
7 minutes
-
Ghana’s rural banking story is one of greatest innovations in financial inclusion – First Deputy Governor
8 minutes
-
31 aspirants file nominations for Volta Regional NPP executive elections
13 minutes
-
CAGG rejects claim that galamsey impunity is over, demands tougher action against illegal miners
30 minutes
-
Gender Ministry, OR Foundation explore partnership to support kayayei and vulnerable women
51 minutes
-
Arrests over false publications risk reviving criminal libel – Sulemana Braimah
1 hour
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on July 20-21
1 hour
-
Mahama says Ghana may co-host AFCON with Côte d’Ivoire after stadium upgrades
2 hours
-
Ghana must act on misinformation crisis before it worsens – Sulemana Braimah
2 hours
-
Court convicts Wontumi on six illegal mining charges over Samreboi concession
2 hours