Kenya investigating cybersecurity incident affecting president’s website

Rigathi Gachagua was elected on a joint ticket with President William Ruto just over two years ago

Kenya's Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy said on ​Saturday it was investigating a cybersecurity ‌incident that affected the official website of the president.

It added that there was no evidence so ​far of unauthorised access to sensitive ​data or loss of information.

The ministry ⁠said the incident was detected by the ​government's ICT Authority, which immediately activated cybersecurity ​response protocols and temporarily restricted access to the presidential website to contain the issue and allow ​forensic investigations.

The ministry said appropriate mitigation ​measures have since been implemented, and restoration of the ‌website ⁠is underway.

"At this time, there is no evidence of unauthorised access to sensitive data, data exfiltration, or loss of information. ​Government systems and ​digital ⁠services remain secure and operational," Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry William ​Kabogo Gitau said in a ​statement ⁠posted on X.

The ICT Authority was working with relevant government agencies and technical partners ⁠to ​conduct a forensic investigation ​and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, the statement said.

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