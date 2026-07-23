Cybersecurity is a journey; Ghana must adapt to evolving threats — CSA

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has urged organisations to view cybersecurity as a continuous process rather than a one-time investment, warning that Ghana must constantly adapt to evolving cyber threats to safeguard its growing digital economy.

Speaking at the JoyNews' Digital Economy Forum on Wednesday, July 22, the Deputy Director for Technical Operations at the CSA, Stephen Cudjoe-Seshie, said the country's cybersecurity strategy is built on collaboration among regulators and industry players rather than centralised control.

"Cybersecurity is a journey. It's not something where we will get to a destination. We have to keep adapting as we go," he said.

He noted that cyber threats are constantly evolving, making it imperative for institutions to strengthen their defences and work together to respond to emerging risks.

According to Mr Cudjoe-Seshie, the banking and finance sector is regarded as one of Ghana's 13 critical national infrastructure sectors because of its importance to national security and socio-economic development.

As a result, he said, the Bank of Ghana has been delegated responsibility for coordinating cybersecurity within the financial sector, working closely with the Cyber Security Authority.

"We are looking at it from a risk perspective. We are not looking at banks and fintechs separately; we are looking at all of them together," he explained.

He said commercial banks, having invested significantly in cybersecurity and compliance with international standards, are being encouraged to support other financial institutions, including fintech companies and savings and loans firms.

Mr Cudjoe-Seshie disclosed that the Financial Sector Cyber Security Operations Centre (FinCSOC), which initially focused on commercial banks, is being expanded to cover fintechs and other financial institutions.

Through the initiative, participating institutions will gain access to cybersecurity monitoring tools, incident response support and threat intelligence without having to individually invest in expensive security infrastructure.

"The central bank has invested in the tools. All they need is additional licences to take care of fintechs. They can start watching their systems, giving advisories and helping them respond to incidents," he said.

He stressed that cybersecurity cannot be achieved by a single institution and requires coordinated action across the financial ecosystem.

"The game is played as a team. It cannot be done by one person," he emphasised.

Mr Cudjoe-Seshie also highlighted the role of the Joint Cybersecurity Committee (JCC), chaired by the CSA, which brings together the Bank of Ghana, the Financial Intelligence Centre, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Criminal Investigations Department, National Security, the Ghana Armed Forces and other institutions to coordinate the country's cybersecurity efforts.

According to him, the committee provides a platform for agencies to share intelligence, align policies and develop joint responses to cyber threats, including digital fraud.

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