Fameye, Ofori Amponsah, Cina Soul to headline Spirit Festival

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Ottobi Entertainment will stage a three-day Spirit Festival featuring music, boxing and comedy as part of this year’s Homowo celebrations.

The festival will take place from Thursday, 7 August, to Saturday, 9 August, at the Kalabash Event Complex, ACP Estate, Pokuase.

Activities will begin on Thursday, 7 August, with a Vendor Fair before the Artiste Night on Friday, 8 August. The concert will feature performances by Fameye, Cina Soul, Ofori Amponsah, Adane Best, Lucky Mensah, NkyinNkyim Band and Okonfour Kwadee.

The festival will conclude on Saturday, 9 August, with a symposium, a comedy show headlined by Jeffrey Nortey and seven sanctioned boxing bouts.

Festival producer George Wiredu Duah, popularly known as NanaYaw Wiredu, assured patrons of adequate security throughout the event.

He said, “Attendees are guaranteed safety. Security will be high so that everyone is safe. Fans will have a lot of experiences, memories and good energy. There will be good vibes, good people, live music, DJ sets and some good comedy. Fans should be ready for a time to remember.”

The Spirit Festival forms part of activities marking Homowo, the annual festival celebrated by the Ga people to commemorate resilience and a successful harvest.

Tickets will be available at the gate.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.