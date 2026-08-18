X1 Energy Drink Division One Super Cup: Attram De Visser secure third place after late own goal

Attram De Visser secured third place in the X1 Energy Drink Division One Super Cup after a dramatic 1-0 victory over Nsuopun Fidelity.

The contest appeared destined to end goalless until the 90+1st minute, when an own goal handed Attram De Visser the decisive advantage.

The late breakthrough proved enough to seal victory and earn Attram De Visser the bronze medal in the competition.

The tournament is part of X1 Energy Drink’s growing involvement in Ghana football, with the brand serving as a sponsor of both the Black Stars and the Division One League.

Its support extends from the national team to the domestic game, highlighting the brand’s commitment to the development and promotion of football in Ghana.

Attram De Visser’s victory over Nsuopun Fidelity capped their campaign with a third-place finish, while the X1 Energy Drink Division One Super Cup provided another platform for clubs in the second tier of Ghanaian football to compete for honours.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.