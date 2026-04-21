X1 Energy Drinkpartners with GFA as official performance partner of Black Stars

X1 Energy Drink has officially entered into a landmark five-year partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), becoming the official performance partner of the Black Stars.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Ghanaian football, reinforcing a shared commitment to elite performance, grassroots development, and long-term growth of the sport.

The partnership was formally unveiled at the GFA headquarters in Accra, with key stakeholders, including GFA executives and senior administrators, in attendance.

The deal encompasses both financial investment and the provision of performance-enhancing products to elevate player preparation, recovery, and overall team performance.

Speaking at the unveiling, GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku described the agreement as a defining moment in the Association’s strategic transformation agenda.

He emphasised that the partnership comes at a critical time, as Ghana intensifies preparations toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, positioning X1 Energy Dink as a key contributor to the national team’s competitive readiness.

Beyond the senior national team, the partnership extends to domestic football, with X1 Energy Drink also serving as the Official Performance Partner of the Division One League Super Cup.

This component of the agreement underscores a deliberate investment in the foundational structures of Ghana football clubs, players, and local communities.

From a corporate perspective, Richard Zhang, Head of X1 Global at Hoshii International, highlighted the collaboration as a long-term, purpose-driven alliance.

He noted that the partnership is anchored in shared values of ambition, excellence, and a deep commitment to nurturing football talent across all levels.

As part of its broader impact strategy, X1 Energy Drink will support grassroots football development by constructing and refurbishing 10 football pitches nationwide, alongside distributing essential equipment, including kits, boots, and footballs.

This initiative aligns with the brand’s philosophy of supporting talent at every stage of its journey.

In a unique dimension of the partnership, Black Stars players Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu have been named not only brand ambassadors but also equity partners of X1 Energy Drink.

This move reflects a progressive model of athlete involvement, emphasising Ghanaian ownership, authenticity, and long-term value creation within the African and Ghanaian sports ecosystem.

The partnership also includes comprehensive logistical and operational support systems designed to enhance efficiency across multiple levels of Ghana football.

With increased visibility across GFA competitions and events, X1 Energy Drink is strategically positioned to integrate performance, innovation, and community impact into the fabric of Ghanaian football.

This collaboration signals more than a sponsorship; it represents a unified vision to drive performance excellence while building sustainable pathways for future generations.

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