Injury worry for Morocco after friendly draw against Norway

Brahim Diaz scored the opening goal for Morocco

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard scored a second-half equaliser as Scotland's World Cup Group C opponents Morocco were held to a 1-1 friendly draw by Norway in New York.

Playing at Sports Illustrated Stadium, where Scotland thumped Bolivia 4-0 on Saturday, Morocco took an early lead as Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz found the bottom corner with a powerful right-footed shot from inside the box.

However, Odegaard swept home after being teed up by Fulham winger Oscar Bobb in the 75th minute, and there were no further goals.

Morocco will be sweating on the fitness of both Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui and Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli after the pair both went off injured.

Scotland were due to play Norway in a training game on Monday but Steve Clarke's side cancelled the match after picking up a couple of niggles in training last week.

Morocco start their World Cup campaign against Brazil on 13 June (23:00 BST) and then face Scotland on 19 June (23:00).

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.