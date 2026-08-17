Duncan-Williams warns galamsey could endanger Ghana’s future generations

Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has raised concerns about the long-term consequences of illegal mining, warning that the destruction of Ghana’s environment could leave future generations with a severely damaged country.

According to the Archbishop, the activities of illegal miners are steadily degrading the nation’s rivers and farmlands, threatening both food production and access to clean water.

He expressed the concerns during a church service on Sunday, August 16, saying the way Ghana is managing its natural resources requires urgent attention.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams said the impact of environmental degradation extends beyond the immediate effects being experienced today, arguing that children and grandchildren yet to be born could bear the greatest consequences.

“I take time to study history a lot, and some things are bothering me and one of them is how we are managing the future of our children and our grandchildren when it comes to our water bodies, when it comes to the land that produces crops and the food we eat,” he said.

He described the pollution and destruction of the country’s natural resources as deeply troubling, adding, “We are poisoning the land. There are so many things we are doing.”

The Archbishop also criticised the politicisation of attempts to enforce laws against illegal mining, saying political considerations have often undermined efforts to tackle the problem.

He argued that some politicians may hesitate to take firm action against illegal mining because of fears that enforcing the law could cost them electoral support.

“If anybody tries to make it work and enforce the law, we turn everything to politics,” he said.

He further warned that the pursuit of political interests at the expense of law enforcement could allow illegal activities to persist.

“And so because people don’t want to lose their seat in parliament, or they don’t want their party to lose, they give in and allow lawlessness to continue,” he added.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams called on Ghanaians to pray for the country, indicating that he would devote more attention to intercession as he reflects on the challenges facing Ghana and its future.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.