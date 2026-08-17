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I am open to work with everyone to win 2028 — Bawumia

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  17 August 2026 5:20am
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NPP 2028 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to work with all members of the party, including those who contested and lost in the recently concluded regional elections, to ensure victory in the 2028 general elections.

Dr Bawumia said the internal elections should not create divisions within the party, stressing that all members must now unite behind the newly elected executives and focus on the NPP’s broader electoral objective.

He made the remarks on Sunday, August 16, when the newly elected Greater Accra Regional executives paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

“I am open to work with everyone to ensure the party wins the 2028 elections,” Dr Bawumia said.

He urged those who emerged victorious in the various contests to be magnanimous in victory and extend their cooperation to their former opponents.

“This election is over. You had competitors, let us come together,” he said.

According to Dr Bawumia, unity remains the “key ingredient” required for the NPP to regain power in 2028, adding that there was considerable work ahead following the party’s reorganisation process.

He said the NPP had so far conducted its polling station, electoral area, constituency and regional elections, with the national elections scheduled for October 3.

Dr Bawumia said once the reorganisation exercise was completed, the party would have the organisational structure needed to drive its campaign towards the 2028 elections.

“If we are united, we will win the 2028 election because that is the key ingredient of victory,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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