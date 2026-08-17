Niharika Handa makes history as King Faisal’s first female Board Chair

King Faisal Football Club has appointed Niharika Handa as its new Board Chair, making her the first woman to lead the club’s board in its more than four-decade history.

The appointment, announced on Saturday, August 15, marks a new chapter for the Kumasi-based club as it seeks to strengthen its leadership, governance and long-term development.

Ms Handa brings more than 30 years of experience in leadership, international business, sports administration and finance.

She is the founder of Gold Crest Refinery and Rika Holdings, with experience in organisational growth, strategic development and transformational leadership.

In a letter announcing the appointment, King Faisal Founder and President, Alhaji Karim Grunsah, expressed confidence in her ability to lead the board.

“Ms Niharika’s exceptional leadership qualities, extensive management background and dedication to sports development were critical factors in making her the right choice to lead the Board. We believe her vision will open a new chapter for King Faisal and create new opportunities for the club and its players.”

Ms Handa said she was honoured to take up the role at what she described as a pivotal moment in the club’s history.

“I am deeply honoured to serve King Faisal at this pivotal time. Football is much more than a game. It brings people together, creates dreams and gives young talent an opportunity to believe in what is possible.”

She said one of her priorities would be to improve the conditions and support available to players.

“I want to see King Faisal players recognised not only in Ghana, but on the global stage. That means investing in their development, their wellbeing and their future.”

She also outlined plans to place greater emphasis on nutrition, training equipment and technology.

“We will place greater emphasis on quality nutrition, modern training equipment and technology, improved playing and training conditions, and an environment where our players can grow with confidence and pride.”

Ms Handa said stronger support for players would ultimately strengthen the entire club.

“When our players are stronger, healthier and better supported, the entire club becomes stronger.”

She stressed that her appointment was not a personal project but part of a broader effort to build a stronger institution.

“And this journey is not just about me. It is about building something together with the Board, Management, coaches, players and our loyal supporters.”

She also expressed hope that her appointment would encourage more women to take leadership roles in football.

“Most importantly, I hope this appointment opens doors for more women to take their rightful place in football leadership.”

As Board Chair, Ms Handa will provide strategic oversight of King Faisal’s governance, long-term development, commercial growth and organisational structure.

She is expected to work with management and the technical team to strengthen the club both on and off the pitch.

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