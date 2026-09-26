Ghana Air Force passes out 293 recruits after six months of intensive training

The Ghana Air Force has passed out 293 recruits of Recruit Course 1/2026 after six months of intensive military training at the Air Force Recruit Training School, Air Force Base Takoradi.

According to GAF, the Passing Out Parade, held on Friday, September 25, marked the completion of 26 weeks of basic military training and the recruits’ formal integration into the Ghana Armed Forces after they took the Armed Forces Oath.

Reviewing Officer and Commander of the Air Force Training Command (AFTRAC), Air Commodore Richard Danso, described the parade as a significant milestone in the lives of the newly trained airmen and airwomen.

He said the rigorous training had equipped the recruits with qualities essential to their military careers, including team spirit, cooperation, mental robustness, fortitude, confidence and physical stamina.

Air Commodore Danso reminded the recruits, however, that the training represented only the foundation of their military careers, with the real test beginning when they reported to their respective bases.

He urged them to approach their duties with zeal and commitment while upholding the core military values of discipline, loyalty to the country, dedication to duty and selfless service to the nation.

The Reviewing Officer also urged the recruits to reflect carefully on the Oath of Allegiance they had taken, stressing that the oath would bind them throughout their careers in the Armed Forces.

He further assured the recruits that the Military High Command and the Government of Ghana remained committed to the welfare of military personnel and continued to work towards improving their conditions of service.

Air Commodore Danso commended the Commanding Officer of the Air Force Recruit Training School, instructors, administrative staff and other stakeholders for their contributions to the successful training of the recruits.

The ceremony featured a display of military drills by the recruits, followed by the presentation of awards to those who distinguished themselves in various aspects of the training.

Recruit Yeboah Samuel Amofa was adjudged Best in Drill, while Recruit Arthur Michael and Recruit Tonyie Sabien emerged as Best in Tactics and Best in Weapons Training, respectively.

In physical training, Recruit Dauda Iddrisu and Recruit Salisu Eunice were named Best in Physical Training in the male and female categories.

The Best in Academics award and the overall Chief of the Air Staff Award for Best Recruit went to Recruit Ampadu Christabel Asantewaa.

The awardees received plaques and other prizes sponsored by Services Integrity Savings and Loans.

Other recruits and squadrons that excelled in various competitions during the training period were also recognised for their achievements.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers and other dignitaries, including 2 Garrison Commander Commodore Stephen Billins Nyam; Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Logistics Command (NAVLOC), Commodore Eric Osei; Base Commander, Air Force Base Takoradi, Group Captain Kwabena Krampah Antwi; Support Group Commander, Group Captain Ransford Odenkey Abbey; and Commanding Officer of the Air Force Recruit Training School, Lieutenant Colonel Benoni Nii Ayi Okine.

Also present were Master Air Warrant Officer Amponsem Edward, members of the Western Regional Security Council, Nananom, senior officers, officers, non-commissioned officers, defence civilian staff and other guests.

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