346 Ghana Navy recruits pass out after 26 weeks of intensive training

The Naval Recruit Training School (NRTS) of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) has passed out 346 recruits of Basic Training Intake 85 (BT 85) following the successful completion of 26 weeks of military and basic naval training.

The passing out parade was held on Friday, September 25, at the NAVTRAC Parade Square at Nutekpor in the Volta Region.

The training combined classroom instruction, practical exercises and military drills designed to prepare the recruits for service in the Ghana Navy.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, congratulated the recruits on completing the rigorous physical, academic and character training.

He reminded them that becoming members of the Ghana Armed Forces represented more than a change of uniform, but also the assumption of greater responsibility and the trust of the Ghanaian people.

Mr Gunu urged them to wear the military uniform with integrity, professionalism and patriotism, while discharging their duties with firmness, fairness, discipline and respect for human rights.

He further tasked the recruits to remain vigilant and professional in confronting emerging security threats, including armed robbery, land-guard activities, cybercrime, drug trafficking, substance abuse and threats to public order.

The Minister cautioned them against extortion, brutality and other forms of unprofessional conduct, urging them to become ambassadors of law and order.

He also commended the Commanding Officer and instructors for their efforts and assured the Armed Forces of the government's commitment to providing the logistics and resources required for training and operations.

Reviewing Officer urges discipline

The Reviewing Officer, Commodore Godson Kwabla Zowonoo (Rtd), also congratulated the recruits and urged them to uphold the values of loyalty, courage, integrity, discipline, professionalism, teamwork and selfless service instilled in them during their training.

He stressed that the passing out ceremony marked not the end of their development but the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning and professional growth.

Commodore Zowonoo encouraged the recruits to pursue continuous self-improvement, exercise sound judgement, respect lawful authority and remain committed to excellence.

He further reminded them that the naval uniform symbolises responsibility, trust and national service, and urged them to conduct themselves in ways that protect the reputation of the Ghana Navy and the wider Ghana Armed Forces.

He cautioned against corruption and abuse of authority, while encouraging the recruits to lead by example.

Outstanding recruits honoured

Several recruits received awards for outstanding performance during the training.

Recruit Petty Officer Class 1 Asafo-Agyei Audrey Kantanka was named Overall Best Recruit.

Recruit Chief Petty Officer Class 1 Alimenu Hamza received the Best in Drill award, while Ordinary Seaman Under Naval Training (OSUT) Amadi Blankson De-young Jnr was adjudged Best in Academics.

OSUT Sadiq Huseifa received the Commanding Officer’s Special Award.

The ceremony was attended by the South Tongu District Chief Executive, Victoria Dzeklu, former Chief of the Naval Staff Rear Admiral Geoffrey Mawuli Biekro (Rtd), senior officers, instructors, Senior Rates, as well as families and friends of the graduating recruits.

The Ghana Navy Regimental Band also provided ceremonial support.

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