Ghana Navy strengthens operational readiness with specialist seaman gunners training 

The Ghana Navy has reinforced its commitment to strengthening operational readiness and professional competence among its personnel with the successful completion of the Seaman Gunners First Class Specialist Qualification Course 1-26.

The course, organised by the School of Maritime Operations (SMOPS) of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), equipped participating personnel with specialised knowledge and practical skills in naval gunnery, weapons systems, maritime security operations and leadership.

The graduation parade, held on Thursday at the NAVTRAC Parade Square at Nutekpor, marked the culmination of the intensive training programme designed to prepare the students for effective service within various establishments of the Ghana Navy.

Throughout the course, the students received instruction in critical operational areas, including Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS), naval guns and ammunition, guided weapons, gunnery theory, weapon control systems, and naval drills.

The training combined theoretical instruction with practical exercises to ensure that participants developed both the technical understanding and operational competence required to handle naval weapons systems and execute maritime duties effectively.

As part of the practical training, the students undertook sea-firing exercises and range work, alongside leadership presentations and a simulation of summary trial proceedings.

They were also introduced to the Commanding Officer’s Request for Promotion process, broadening their understanding of personnel administration and preparing them for increased leadership responsibilities as Coxswains in their respective naval establishments.

The Guest of Honour and Training Coordinator, Naval Captain David Delali Kpetigo, commended the graduates for their commitment, discipline and dedication throughout the training.

He urged them to translate the knowledge and skills acquired into effective performance at their respective units, stressing the need for professionalism, sound judgement and a strong sense of responsibility in the discharge of their duties.

Naval Captain Kpetigo further challenged the graduates to uphold the standards and values of the Ghana Navy and demonstrate effective leadership as they assumed responsibilities that would require them to guide, supervise and support other personnel.

He said the specialised training was not only intended to enhance technical competence but also to prepare personnel to assume greater responsibilities within the service.

The ceremony was attended by the Commanding Officer of SMOPS, the Commanding Officer of the Supply Application School (SAS), the Commanding Officer of the Naval Recruit Training School (NRTS), officers, Coxswains, Senior Rates, Ratings and Defence Civilian Staff.

The Ghana Navy Regimental Band also participated in the ceremony. This angle gives the story more institutional weight by presenting the graduation as part of the Navy’s broader effort to build technically competent, operationally ready and leadership-capable personnel.

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