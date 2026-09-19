Mysterious illness leaves children struggling to walk, hear as Mafi Kope community appeals for urgent medical help 

Residents of Mafi Kope, a fishing community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, are appealing to the Ministry of Health and other health authorities to urgently intervene following the outbreak of an illness reportedly affecting both children and adults in the community.

According to community members, the condition has persisted for some time and is having a serious impact on the daily lives of affected families, particularly children.

A resident of the community, Moses Ahator, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said some children have developed sores and other symptoms, which they say have affected their ability to walk.

Others are reportedly experiencing ear problems and hearing difficulties.

He also said the situation has become a major concern as some affected children have been unable to attend school because of the severity of their condition.

Some adults, including men and women residents, are said to have developed sores around their private parts, with community members expressing concern that medical experts are unable to tell them what might be the cause after visiting several health facilities for check-ups.

The community members stressed that the situation requires immediate attention, especially because of its impact on children's education and the general well-being of residents.

They are, therefore, calling for screening, diagnosis, treatment, and public-health education to help determine the nature of the illness and prevent possible further spread.

A parent of one of the affected children, Madam Veronica Vorsa, lamented over the condition of her daughter, who is unable to walk as a result of the said sickness, therefore calling on the government, especially health professionals, to visit the community to conduct proper medical examinations, identify the cause and provide appropriate treatment.

Mr Paul Angwaawie, Municipal Health Disease Control Officer, said the disease cannot be ascertained compared to cases manifesting in previous years, unless a comprehensive study was conducted.

The cases handled were multiple conditions and not a single one, with sores especially around the mouth like in the current situation could be a sign of some nutritional deficiency (Angular stomatitis)

“There were itchy skin rashes at the time, which we found to be scabies. There were others who had bilharzia, and the cause of what we are seeing now needs urgent investigation to determine whether the current incident is a recurrent situation or an entirely new development.”

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