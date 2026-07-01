Ghana Navy leads major rescue operations in Sogakope and Dabala after severe floods

The Ghana Navy, working alongside other national security and emergency response agencies, has carried out large-scale rescue and relief operations in flood-hit communities within the Sogakope and Dabala areas following severe flooding that displaced residents and submerged homes on Monday, June 29.

The coordinated emergency response focused on safeguarding lives, evacuating stranded individuals, and delivering urgent humanitarian assistance to affected communities after rising waters rendered several locations inaccessible.

A key element of the operation was the deployment of the Ghana Navy Special Boat Squadron (SBS), whose personnel were tasked with reaching communities cut off by floodwaters.

Using specialised equipment, including Combat Rubber Raiding Crafts (CRRC), ropes, lifebuoys, fins, and facemasks, the elite unit was able to navigate submerged terrain and evacuate residents trapped in difficult-to-reach areas.

According to details shared by the Ghana Navy, the SBS operated in support of the Naval Training Command and played a decisive role in ensuring that stranded residents were safely transported to secure locations.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were also deployed as part of the multi-agency response. However, the severity of the flooding reportedly limited their ability to access some of the worst-affected communities.

As a result, the Navy’s specialised maritime capabilities became central to the rescue effort, particularly in areas where conventional emergency response vehicles were unable to operate due to submerged roads and infrastructure.

The operation also highlighted the particular vulnerability of elderly residents, many of whom were unable to evacuate quickly due to mobility challenges.

While younger residents were able to seek safety more rapidly, several elderly individuals required direct assistance from rescue teams, underscoring the challenges of emergency preparedness in flood-prone communities.

Officials involved in the operation noted that the situation reinforced the need for improved community-based disaster planning, including targeted evacuation strategies for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and persons with limited mobility.

Beyond the immediate rescue effort, the incident has renewed calls for increased investment in flood response infrastructure and early warning systems, particularly in coastal and low-lying areas of the Volta Region.

The Ghana Navy has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting civil authorities in times of national emergency, emphasising its role in protecting lives and property during natural disasters and other crises.

"The successful operation reaffirmed the Ghana Navy's commitment to supporting civil authorities during national emergencies and protecting lives and property. It also demonstrated the importance of inter-agency collaboration, specialised operational capabilities and rapid response in mitigating the impact of natural disasters and enhancing national resilience," the post concluded.

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