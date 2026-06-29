Flooding displaces residents as waters surge into homes in Sogakope

Residents of parts of Sogakope in the Volta Region are grappling with severe flooding after hours of heavy rainfall inundated homes and disrupted daily life, particularly in communities along the riverbank in parts of Sogakope.

The Assembly Member for Sogakope South, Gleku Williams Kofi, speaking in an interview with myjoyonline, described a rapidly escalating situation that began in the early hours of Monday morning.

“I realised it started raining around 4 a.m and it was quite strong, and about an hour later, calls started coming in for me to come and see what is happening,” he said. “So I couldn’t go out because the rain was still falling, so I made a few calls to confirm that, yes, it was that serious.”

He explained that the worst-hit areas are close to the riverbank, including zones around Villa Cisneros Resort and extending towards the Nurses’ Training area in Sogakope.

“These areas… are very close to the riverbank. And because the waterways that have been blocked by some buildings, the water has returned back and has entered almost every home,” he noted. “Not even one person has been left out when it comes to flooding at the riverbank.”

The Assembly Member painted a picture of overwhelming distress, adding that emergency calls were relentless. “The calls kept coming; I think my phone will explode,” he said, underscoring the scale of concern among residents.

He further indicated that he contacted the area Member of Parliament around 6 a.m. “He also confirmed he’s out of town and asked that, if possible, I should access the situation and see what we can do immediately, so I went with my colleagues.”

According to him, flooding in the area has become a recurring seasonal challenge. “Every time there’s a little rain, Sogakope South gets flooded more than any other place in the Sogakope area,” he observed. “When it comes to Sogakope South, it is where all the water comes to.”

Describing the depth of the floodwaters, he said conditions varied across affected communities. “It’s a little above knee level in some places, and in other areas it goes up to waist level,” he said. “Around Williago Park and nearby areas, the water can reach your waist, you wouldn’t try to put your foot in it.”

He added that while residents have been affected, no fatalities have been recorded so far. “No, not to my knowledge,” he said when asked about casualties.

On emergency response, he confirmed limited immediate intervention. The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), he said, had previously collected data on flooding in the area but had not yet fully mobilised to the scene at the time of the interview.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for the area, Victoria Dzeklo, was said to be actively responding to the crisis.

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