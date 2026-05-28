Ghana Navy, NPA intensify crackdown on illegal fuel smuggling network

The Ghana Navy and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) have intensified operations against illegal fuel smuggling activities along Ghana’s coastline following recent interceptions and destruction exercises in Tema and Takoradi.

Ten canoes, including three specially modified “dendes” used for transporting illegal fuel, have been destroyed by the Eastern Naval Command at the Tema Fishing Harbour as part of efforts to dismantle illicit petroleum trade networks.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Edudzi Tameklo, said the illegal activities continue to pose serious risks to consumer safety and state revenue.

“Once contaminated or adulterated products get into the system, consumer protection cannot be guaranteed. Illegal trade also contributes to significant revenue losses to the state,” he said.

Responding to questions about sanctions against offenders, Mr Tameklo defended the destruction exercise as a major deterrent.

“What more punitive measure is there than having these boats destroyed? The cost and engineering that go into constructing them are huge, so losing about eight of them is punishment enough,” he stated.

He warned that the NPA, the Ghana Navy, and partner agencies would continue to pursue individuals involved in the illegal trade.

“If they come once, we will come ten times. We’ll go after the boats, the petroleum products and the people behind these illegal activities,” he warned.

Mr Tameklo said the NPA would continue collaborating with the Navy and other security agencies to minimise illegal petroleum activities within Ghana’s maritime space.

Flag Officer Commanding of the Eastern Naval Command, Solomon Asiedu-Larbi, assured that the Navy remains committed to protecting Ghana’s waters from criminal activities.

“If this is allowed to fester on, this modus operandi will be utilised to bring in other illegalities such as weapons, drugs and other things,” he cautioned.

Commodore Asiedu-Larbi explained that three of the destroyed wooden boats were large dendes specifically designed for carrying illegal fuel, while the remaining seven smaller canoes were linked to fuel siphoning and related illicit activities.

He revealed that some of the smaller boats were intercepted at Ada during anti-smuggling operations conducted by the Navy’s Special Boat Squadron.

The latest exercise follows a similar joint operation carried out earlier this month by the NPA and the Western Naval Command in Takoradi as authorities intensify efforts to disrupt fuel smuggling operations along Ghana’s coast.

The Eastern Naval Command disclosed that a series of intelligence-led operations this year has resulted in the seizure of several boats, outboard motors and suspected petroleum products linked to illegal bunkering activities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Command Operations Officer, Dorothy Osei Anso, said operations conducted between January and March intercepted several dendes, canoes and about 8,000 litres of suspected crude oil.

She added that the destruction of seized boats and canoes began on May 19 at the Tema Fishing Harbour as part of efforts to deter illegal bunkering activities.

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