ECG restores power at Tanyigbe SHS after week-long outage

Electricity has finally been restored to Tanyigbe Senior High School in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) following nearly a week of power outage caused by a rainstorm.

The outage occurred on May 22 after heavy rains and strong winds caused a tree to fall on an electricity pole supplying power to the school, plunging the entire campus into darkness and disrupting academic activities.

The situation affected teaching and learning, particularly for final-year students preparing for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Students had resorted to studying at night with torchlights and other improvised lighting sources, while the school’s computer laboratory was temporarily shut down.

Following reports by Myjoyonline highlighting the school's plight, ECG's Volta regional branch moved in to address the challenge and restore power supply to the campus.

School authorities have expressed appreciation to ECG and all stakeholders who contributed to resolving the problem.

According to management, normal teaching and learning activities have now resumed smoothly, bringing relief to both students and staff.

They noted that the restoration of electricity has also enabled candidates writing the ongoing WASSCE to adequately prepare for their examinations without further disruptions.

Authorities at the school commended the swift response after public attention was drawn to the issue and appealed for continued support to improve the school's infrastructure.

Tanyigbe SHS serves several farming communities within the Ho Municipality, including Klave, Shia, Avee, Nyive, Tokokoe, Atikpui and the Akoefe enclave.

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