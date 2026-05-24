See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on May 25

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled planned maintenance exercises in the Accra East and Accra West Regions for Monday, May 25, 2026, even as engineers continue to battle network faults and technical challenges that plunged several communities in the Tema and Accra West Regions into darkness over the weekend.

According to advisories issued by the power distributor, the planned outages will commence at 9:00 am on Monday, with each exercise lasting eight hours until 5:00 pm.

In the Accra East Region, the planned maintenance will affect parts of Katamanso, ECG Quarters, Regimanuel Estate, Bayere, Junction, Dzorwulu Railway, Dzorwulu UBA, and surrounding areas.

In the Accra West Region, the planned maintenance will affect Odawna, Upper Weija, Old Weija, Oblogo, Top Base, Agape, C.P., Maame Nkran, Ablekuma, Winners Chapel, Pentecost Junction, Agbaadzena, Fanmilk, and surrounding areas.

Weekend faults hit Tema, Accra West

These scheduled interventions come as the ECG continues to manage the aftermath of multiple network faults that struck over the weekend.

On Sunday, 24th May 2026, a fault in the ECG's network in the Tema Region disrupted power to Dawhenya, Abbeykope, and surrounding areas. Engineers were deployed to rectify the fault and restore supply.

In the Accra West Region, a technical challenge in the network on Sunday affected Mamprobi, Camara, Agbogbloshie, Timber Market, and surrounding areas.

In its public notices, the ECG extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by both the scheduled maintenance and the unplanned faults.

The company reassured the public that engineers are working diligently to resolve all network issues while emphasising that the planned exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network across the regions.

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