Power outage at Adum Central Business area due to transformer fault – ECG

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ashanti West Region, has confirmed that parts of the Adum Central Business Centre and surrounding areas are currently experiencing a power outage due to a technical fault affecting a transformer near Old Melcom.
According to a statement issued on Monday, June 8, the disruption has affected electricity supply within sections of the busy commercial enclave, leaving businesses and residents without power.
The ECG explained that the outage was caused by a transformer fault at the Adum Central Business Centre, a key commercial hub in Kumasi that hosts a wide range of trading activities and services.
The affected areas include parts of the Adum Central Business Centre and adjoining communities, many of which rely heavily on a stable electricity supply to support daily commercial operations.
ECG assured customers that engineers have been deployed to the scene and are working to rectify the fault and restore power as quickly as possible.
ECG further expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to affected customers and appealed for patience as technical teams work to normalise the situation.
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