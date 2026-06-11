See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on Thursday (June 11, 2026)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned power outages for Thursday, June 11, 2026, affecting communities in the Accra East and Western Regions as part of maintenance exercises to improve service delivery.

In the Accra East Region, a planned maintenance exercise will take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The affected areas include West Trassaco, Trassaco Phase 2, Salem Estates, parts of School Junction, Ayikuma, Doryumu and surrounding areas. The notice was originally issued on Saturday, 6th June 2026.

In the Western Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm. The affected areas include Akoon, UEE, parts of Market Circle, Railway Quarters, Apinto Hospital, Cyanide, Kwabedu, Alhaji Dauda, New Atuabo, Budo City, Banso, Esuosu and surrounding areas. This notice was originally issued on Tuesday, 9th June 2026.

ECG has expressed regret for the inconvenience that will arise from these exercises. The company has advised affected customers to make alternative arrangements for power-dependent activities during the specified hours.

ECG assured that power supply would be restored to all affected areas upon completion of the scheduled maintenance works. Customers have been encouraged to contact ECG’s official communication channels for further updates.

The planned maintenance forms part of ECG’s ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and network reliability across the country. Affected residents and businesses have been urged to plan accordingly.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.