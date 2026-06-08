See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on Tuesday, June 9

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced widespread power outages for Tuesday, June 9, 2026, affecting communities in the Eastern, Tema, Accra East, Accra West, Volta and Ashanti Regions, with a combination of planned maintenance exercises and fault-related disruptions.

Planned maintenance across multiple regions

In the Eastern Region, planned maintenance will take place from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, affecting Pikiku, Mame Krobo, Tease, Forifori, Donkorkrom, Amankwah, Asanyansu, Ekye, Adawso, Bruben and surrounding areas.

In the Tema Region, planned maintenance will run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting Communities 3 and 5, New York, Switzerland, Aviation, Emef Estates (Lashibi), High Tension, Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono Estates, Jotafa, Jubail Hospital, Tsopoli, Agortor, Shilo, Luta, Nana Farms, Atlantic Quarries and surrounding areas.

In the Accra East Region, planned maintenance will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting parts of Nanakrom, Little Roses, Akporman, Boi, Seseme, Ashongman, Bank of Ghana and surrounding areas.

In the Accra West Region, planned maintenance will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting Darkuman, Kokompe, Israel Park, Israel Filling Station, Ayigbe Junction and surrounding areas.

In the Volta Region, planned maintenance will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting Kopeiya, Nakyikope, part of Akatsi Town, Ave Town, Dzodze and surrounding areas.

The Ashanti Region has multiple planned maintenance exercises scheduled. The first will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting Nerebehi, Adankwame, Kontomire, Asakraka, Mfensi, Mpasatia, Kronum Cement, Heman, Amoaman, Nketia, Asuofua, CONSAR Quarry, Adugyama, Naachia Quarry, Barekese, Abira, Offinso, Namong, Kayera, Tutuase, Nsuotam, Kyerekrom, Boamang, Tetrem, Habitat, Ahenkro, Kwamang, Kodie, Akrofrom, Aduman, Aduamoah, Denase, Pampatia, KCG Company and surrounding areas.

A second Ashanti maintenance will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting Atonsu, Gyinyase, Ahinsan Estates, Kotei, Chirapatre and surrounding areas. A third will affect Oseiakrom, Denyaaifokrom, Kwame Nkwanta, Safokrom, Sumkyreikrom, Omandwareye, Yawhemekrom, Atobrakrom, Siabotare, Kwakukrom, Miawoani, Antoakrom, Bensaso, Mpraniae, Akropong, Mem, Ankam, Odaho, Mpatasie and surrounding areas.

Fault-related outages

In the Western Region, a broken high-tension pole at Ankasa has caused power outages affecting Asemkrom, Jema, Boinso, Omanpe, Kwahu, Atokosue, Nkwanta, Enchi Township, Elubo, Nyankamam, Akontonbra, New Yakasi, Old Yakasi, Adjakaa, Achimfo, Abokyia and surrounding communities. Engineers are working to rectify the fault.

In the Accra West Region, a technical challenge at the Nsawam Primary Station has cut power to Hebron, Medie, Samsam, Satellite, Koleman and surrounding areas.

In the Ashanti West Region, a transformer fault at the Adum Central Business Centre near Old Melcom has affected parts of the central business district and surrounding areas.

ECG regrets the inconvenience

ECG has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to affected customers across all regions. The company has advised customers in planned maintenance areas to make alternative arrangements for power-dependent activities during the specified hours.

Engineers are working to restore power to fault-affected areas as quickly as possible. Customers have been encouraged to report electrical hazards and to treat all fallen power lines as live and dangerous.

ECG assured that power supply would be restored to all affected areas upon completion of the scheduled works or rectification of the various faults.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.