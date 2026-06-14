A tragic betrayal – WHO Chief condemns deadly xenophobic attacks in South Africa

WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus say the deaths are "beyond heart-breaking"

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has strongly condemned the latest wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

He described it as a “tragic betrayal” of the country’s historic struggle for freedom and independence.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Dr Tedros said he was “profoundly heartbroken” by reports of renewed attacks that have left several people dead, displaced thousands of families, and triggered mass demonstrations.

“It is profoundly heartbreaking to witness another surge of xenophobic violence in South Africa this week,” he wrote.

According to the WHO chief, the violence has claimed the lives of at least five Ethiopians and five Mozambicans, while forcing thousands more to flee for safety.

“These include at least five Ethiopians killed earlier in the attacks, and five Mozambicans who died in Mossel Bay. Thousands more are now fleeing for their lives,” he stated.

Dr Tedros said the attacks run contrary to the solidarity that united African countries during the struggle against apartheid in South Africa.

“To see South Africa turn to xenophobia is a tragic betrayal of the country’s struggle for independence and freedom,” he said.

Recalling Ethiopia’s support for the anti-apartheid movement, he noted that the country had stood firmly behind former South African President Nelson Mandela during the liberation struggle.

“African nations stood united to dismantle apartheid. Ethiopia proudly supported ‘Madiba,’ Nelson Mandela, in 1962 and issued him a passport so he could travel the continent. Other countries helped in many ways, including with political and financial support,” he wrote.

Dr Tedros urged authorities and citizens to address grievances through lawful means rather than violence directed at foreign nationals.

“Disagreements and grievances must be addressed by the justice system and the rule of law, never through vigilante violence and collective punishment,” he stressed.

Calling for compassion and solidarity, the WHO Director-General concluded his message with an appeal to end the attacks.

“South Africa deserves better. Africa deserves better. Stop the hate. Protect the vulnerable. Uphold our shared humanity.”

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