Empower Vault Summit challenges Ghana’s youth to embrace purpose, leadership and opportunity

Young Ghanaians have been challenged to develop a stronger sense of purpose, embrace leadership and adopt an opportunity-driven mindset as the country seeks to harness its youthful population for national development.

The call was made by a cross-section of speakers at the Empower Vault Summit, a leadership and mentorship gathering held on Friday, August 14, at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana.

The summit, organised by Horses and Stables in partnership with the Office of the University of Ghana SRC Vice President, brought together students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, policymakers and other stakeholders for conversations on leadership, personal development, entrepreneurship and the future of Ghana’s youth.

The event focused on equipping young people with clarity of purpose, strong personal values and practical tools to navigate their careers and make meaningful contributions to society.

‘Your background does not determine your destiny’

Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Ghana, Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, encouraged participants to believe in their potential and develop the courage to act on their ambitions.

She said talent and dreams could only translate into achievement when accompanied by continuous learning, resilience and deliberate action.

“Each of you possesses unique talents, abilities, and dreams. The difference between those who merely dream and those who achieve greatness is their courage to act, to learn continuously, and to persevere when challenges arise.”

Prof. Kyerematen urged the youth not to allow their backgrounds to determine the extent of their ambitions.

“Let this conference inspire you to believe that your background does not determine your destiny. And that with dedication, resilience, and hard work, you can achieve extraordinary things.”

She also stressed the importance of building networks and acquiring skills that could open doors to future opportunities.

“The knowledge, skills, and relationships you build here can open doors to new opportunities and help shape your future careers and contributions to society.”

She encouraged participants to remain curious and courageous while being willing to embrace new ideas, challenges and opportunities.

Afenyo-Markin: Youth population is an opportunity

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin used the summit to draw attention to Ghana’s youth unemployment challenge while urging students to see the country’s youthful population as an economic opportunity rather than a burden.

He said more than seven in every 10 Ghanaians alive today are below the age of 35, while young people constitute a significant proportion of the unemployed population.

“More than 7 in every 10 Ghanaians alive today are under the age of 35. And what does the labour market offer? Young people account for 7 out of every 10 unemployed residents in this country,” he said.

He further noted that more than 300,000 students graduate from universities across Ghana annually, with only a small proportion able to secure jobs within their first year.

Despite the challenge, Mr Afenyo-Markin argued that Ghana’s youthful population represents an opportunity that must be deliberately harnessed.

“Therefore, my dear students, a population this young is not by itself a problem. It is an opportunity, whereas the single greatest opportunity any government on this continent will ask for.”

He challenged the youth to move beyond asking how they could secure jobs and begin thinking about what they could create, the problems they could solve and the value they could bring to their communities.

‘Purpose’ must guide ambition

For Mr Afenyo-Markin, the answer to many of the challenges facing young people begins with developing a clear sense of purpose.

He said young people often grow up in an environment that encourages them to pursue money, status, titles and recognition without first asking why they want those things.

“Because the answer to everything I have just described begins with a single word, purpose.”

He urged students to ask themselves why they want what they want, what is worth giving their time and talents to, and who will ultimately benefit from the lives they choose to build.

“Purpose is what gives direction to ambition. Purpose is a compass that tells us not only where we want to go, but why the journey is worth taking.”

He said purpose could emerge gradually through curiosity, personal experiences, frustrations and problems within communities that individuals feel compelled to address.

According to him, a clear sense of purpose changes how young people view education and talent.

“You stop asking, what can I get? And start asking, what can I give?”

He added that education should be viewed as a tool for solving problems and creating value, while talent should be treated as a resource that can be deployed for the benefit of society.

Wakanow CEO Bayo Adedeji challenged participants to change the way they perceive challenges, arguing that successful people are not defined solely by their ability to solve problems but by their ability to identify opportunities quickly.

“I don't believe that you are successful because you solve problems only. I believe you are successful because you are able to identify opportunity very quickly…”

Using Wakanow as an example, Mr Adedeji said the company was not the first travel agency but identified an opportunity to make travel services more transparent and accessible to customers through technology.

“What we found was an opportunity to make travel agencies transparent to the customer, that you can log in on your phone to wakanow.com and you can shop right there.”

He encouraged young Africans to develop a mindset that allows them to see possibilities even within difficult circumstances.

“I was brought up not to see a hole, but to see a donut.”

Mr Adedeji said this shift in mindset could help transform both Africa’s development trajectory and its global image.

“That we are not a problem continent, we are an opportunity continent.”

The Minister of State in Charge of Climate Change, Seidu Issifu, represented the Chief of Staff at the summit and also addressed the gathering.

His participation added a government perspective to the discussions around youth development and national priorities, including the importance of young people in shaping Ghana’s response to emerging development challenges.

The summit also incorporated entertainment, with Ghanaian musician Fameye taking the stage for a live performance.

The performance added an experiential element to a programme largely centred on personal development, leadership and entrepreneurship.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga, also participated in the summit, bringing the perspective of the government’s youth development agenda to the discussions.

Across the different sessions, a common message emerged: Ghana’s youthful population must become an active force in creating solutions rather than simply waiting for opportunities.

The speakers encouraged participants to combine purpose with action, education with problem-solving, and ambition with responsibility.

The summit's organisers said the platform was created to provide young people with practical knowledge and exposure to leaders and professionals who can help them navigate an increasingly competitive environment.

For participants, the day's engagements offered perspectives ranging from entrepreneurship and political leadership to personal development, climate action and the creative economy.

The overarching challenge was clear: young Ghanaians must not only ask what the country can provide for them, but also what they can create, contribute and build for the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.