Power outages in parts of Accra and Western Region due to a technical fault – ECG

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that several communities in the Accra West and Western Regions are currently experiencing power outages due to separate technical faults affecting key infrastructure, according to a statement issued on Monday, June 8.

In Accra, residents of Hebron, Medie, Samsam, Satellite, Koleman and surrounding areas have been affected by the outage. ECG explained that the disruption is linked to a technical challenge at the Nsawam Primary Station.

Meanwhile, in the Western Region, a broken high-tension (HT) pole at Ankasa has caused power interruptions in multiple communities, including Asemkrom, Jema, Boinso, Omanpe, Kwahu, Atokosue, Nkwanta, Enchi Township, Elubo, Nyankamam, Akontonbra, Nkwanta, New Yakasi, Old Yakasi, Adjakaa, Achimfo, Abokyia and surrounding settlements.

ECG reassured residents in the affected areas that restoration efforts are underway. “Our Engineers are on site to address the fault and bring the supply back to normal,” the company added.

The company extended apologies to its customers for the inconvenience caused and urged residents to exercise caution during the outage period.

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