Power outages in parts of Accra and Western Region due to a technical fault – ECG

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that several communities in the Accra West and Western Regions are currently experiencing power outages due to separate technical faults affecting key infrastructure, according to a statement issued on Monday, June 8.
In Accra, residents of Hebron, Medie, Samsam, Satellite, Koleman and surrounding areas have been affected by the outage. ECG explained that the disruption is linked to a technical challenge at the Nsawam Primary Station.
Meanwhile, in the Western Region, a broken high-tension (HT) pole at Ankasa has caused power interruptions in multiple communities, including Asemkrom, Jema, Boinso, Omanpe, Kwahu, Atokosue, Nkwanta, Enchi Township, Elubo, Nyankamam, Akontonbra, Nkwanta, New Yakasi, Old Yakasi, Adjakaa, Achimfo, Abokyia and surrounding settlements.
ECG reassured residents in the affected areas that restoration efforts are underway. “Our Engineers are on site to address the fault and bring the supply back to normal,” the company added.
The company extended apologies to its customers for the inconvenience caused and urged residents to exercise caution during the outage period.
Latest Stories
-
New mining bill seeks to transfer licence approval powers to district committees
1 minute
-
Why treat us like we stole the land? – Tema Community 25 resident laments demolition after court order
1 minute
-
Patients stranded at KATH as doctors and nurses protest CEO suspension
4 minutes
-
24-hour market initiative to become most successful government programme – Local Gov’t Minister
9 minutes
-
Photos: President Mahama welcomed by President Lukashenko in Belarus
13 minutes
-
Ghana touted as a dynamic healthcare & pharmaceutical market in West Africa
14 minutes
-
29 companies paid GHS44.9m to NLA, compared to KGL’s GHS 173m for 2025 financial year
22 minutes
-
A bill into broken ground: Why Ghana’s local governance reform needs more than a new law
23 minutes
-
Birim North DCE calls for responsible mining to protect communities and the environment
26 minutes
-
Power outage at Adum Central Business area due to transformer fault – ECG
33 minutes
-
KNUST, RAIL and Gallaudet University partner to advance inclusive education
34 minutes
-
Power outages in parts of Accra and Western Region due to a technical fault – ECG
37 minutes
-
Reforming the Bank of Ghana: Why Ghana needs a stronger and more independent Central Bank
45 minutes
-
South Africa president Ramaphosa orders migration crackdown amid rising xenophobia fears
46 minutes
-
Ghana, South Africa diplomatic collision over xenophobia exposes deep fractures in continental unity
50 minutes