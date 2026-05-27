See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced multiple planned maintenance exercises across the Accra East, Ashanti, and Tema Regions for Wednesday, May 27, resulting in temporary power disruptions lasting between four and seven hours.

In the Accra East Region, residents and businesses in North Dzorwulu, parts of GIMPA, New England, Obediben, Dzorwulu, and surrounding areas will experience an outage from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, a full eight-hour shutdown. The notice, originally issued on Friday, May 22, states that the exercise is necessary to improve service delivery.

The Ashanti Region will see two separate outages on Wednesday. The first affects Asewase town, Aboabo Number One and Number Two, Golden Temple, Asewase Renault, and surrounding areas from 9:00 am to 1:00pm, a four-hour disruption. The second Ashanti outage, lasting from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, will hit the Tech Commercial area, IDL, Tech hospital area, the KNUST Senior High School area, and adjoining communities. Both notices were originally released over the weekend of 23rd and 24th May.

In the Tema Region, the outage will run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, a six-hour window. The affected areas are extensive and include the Seawater Desalination Plant, Maranatha, Buade, Glow Lamp, Frimpongmaa Estates, Abrantie, Dan Adams, Coastal Estates, Basket, GCB Training School, Ataa Adama, Royal Ravico, Junction Mall, Regimanuel Estates, Parakuo Estates, Queensland International School, Kpoo Keke, Best Western Premier Hotel, Leisure Hours Hotel, and significant portions of Nungua, including Zongo, Township, Traditional Council, Polyclinic, and Secondary School. Also affected are the Kpeshie Divisional Police Headquarters, Coco Beach, Main 1, Father's Hotel, C5, and the surrounding areas.

ECG has expressed regret for the inconvenience that will arise from all three exercises. The company has advised affected customers to make alternative arrangements for power-dependent activities during the specified hours. The maintenance forms part of ECG's ongoing efforts to improve service delivery across its network.

Customers in the affected communities have been encouraged to contact ECG's official channels for further updates.

The company confirmed that power supply would be restored to all areas once the scheduled work is completed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.