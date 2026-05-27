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‘You are not refugees’ — Ablakwa outlines support ahead of Ghana evacuees’ arrival from SA

Source: Caleb Ahinakwah  
  27 May 2026 10:16am
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The government says it has put in place arrangements to receive the first batch of Ghanaians being evacuated from South Africa following reports of xenophobic attacks, with assurances of a coordinated support package upon their arrival.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the state is committed to welcoming the evacuees with dignity and ensuring their smooth reintegration.

READ ALSO: First Ghanaians set to be repatriated from South Africa over anti-immigrant protests

Addressing the group before their departure, Mr Ablakwa said preparations had been completed for their reception in Ghana, including what he described as a five-point government support package.

He noted that a high-level government delegation, led by the Chief of Staff, is expected to receive them upon arrival.

“The Chief of Staff himself has called me to say that he would love to join me to receive you,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa assured the evacuees that they would be treated as citizens returning home, not displaced persons, stressing that the government had a duty to care for them.

“You are not refugees, you are not some destitute. Ghana is not some war zone where we cannot take care of our own,” he stated.

He added that Ghana remains a welcoming country, pointing to the steady arrival of foreign nationals who continue to feel safe and at home in the country.

According to him, the evacuation exercise reflects Ghana’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad and responding swiftly in moments of need.

Officials say further coordination is ongoing to ensure subsequent batches of evacuees are also safely transported and supported as part of the broader government response.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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