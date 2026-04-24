Ghana–Sierra Leone Commission signals new chapter in ties – Ablakwa

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described the inaugural session of the Ghana–Sierra Leone Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) as a timely step towards revitalising bilateral relations and advancing a results-oriented partnership between the two countries.

He said although the agreement establishing the PJCC was signed in 2013, it had not been convened until now, making the current session a significant milestone in deepening cooperation.

“Today’s meeting is therefore timely and responds adequately to the shared desire to revive our bilateral relations using the framework of the PJCC,” Mr Ablakwa said in Accra at the closing sessions of the Commission.

The PJCC brought together high-level delegations, diplomats and technical teams from Ghana and Sierra Leone to deliberate on key areas of cooperation and sign a number of agreements aimed at boosting socio-economic development.

The two countries successfully concluded six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and one bilateral agreement, covering sectors such as trade and investment, agriculture, energy, health, defence and security.

Ghana–Sierra Leone relations dates back to the colonial era, when both countries were under British rule and shared educational and political linkages.

Several prominent Ghanaian nationalists were educated at Fourah Bay College in Freetown, and played key roles in early nationalist movements, including the formation of the National Congress of British West Africa in 1920.

Since establishing formal diplomatic relations in 1960, the two countries have maintained strong ties in areas such as trade, security and cultural exchange.

Ghana has also played a significant role in supporting Sierra Leone during critical periods, including the country’s civil war and the 2014 Ebola outbreak, when Ghana served as a logistical hub for international humanitarian assistance.

Similarly, Sierra Leone has extended solidarity to Ghana during times of national tragedy, reflecting the mutual support that characterised relations between the two countries.

The PJCC framework is therefore designed to institutionalise such cooperation by providing a structured mechanism for dialogue, coordination and implementation of joint initiatives.

Mr Ablakwa commended the technical teams from both sides for their diligence and professionalism, noting that the outcomes reflected months of preparation and a shared commitment to delivering tangible results.

“There is no doubt that Ghana and Sierra Leone stand to gain immensely from our joint collaborative efforts and follow-up actions on the effective implementation of these MoUs and agreements,” he said.

The Minister stressed that the true value of the agreements would lie in their implementation, adding that Ghana had established a delivery unit within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor progress and ensure that such agreements do not remain dormant.

“These MoUs and agreements will not in themselves materialise or bring us to our destination. The hard work now begins,” he emphasised.

He expressed confidence that the PJCC would serve as a strategic platform for sustained engagement, enhanced economic cooperation and stronger people-to-people relations between the two West African countries.

The Sierra Leonean Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mrs Francess Piagie Alghali, also described the meeting as a realisation of a shared vision between the two nations.

“This meeting is not merely a diplomatic formality; rather, it signifies the realisation of a shared vision and our collective commitment to advancing our common developmental aspirations,” she said.

She noted that the session followed high-level engagements between President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana and President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, whose reciprocal visits in 2025 and 2026 had laid the foundation for stronger bilateral cooperation.

Mrs Alghali said discussions by the technical teams had focused on critical sectors including energy, trade, agriculture, health, defence, tourism, transport and aviation, which were essential for national development.

“It is our firm hope that these areas would unlock the potential for accelerated growth, peace and security in our two countries and prosperity,” she added.

She reiterated Sierra Leone’s commitment to strengthening its long-standing ties with Ghana and building a partnership that could serve as a model for cooperation within the sub-region.

Mr Ablakwa emphasised that deeper collaboration among African countries remained essential for unlocking the continent’s full potential and addressing common challenges.

He said the PJCC would not only enhance bilateral cooperation but also contribute to regional integration and economic growth.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment by both countries to ensure effective implementation of the agreements and to sustain regular engagements under the PJCC framework.

Mrs Alghali underscored the importance of translating agreements into tangible benefits for citizens, including expanded economic opportunities and improved institutional capacity.

“The true measure of our success will be seen in the tangible benefits that accrue to our citizens,” she said.

Both sides expressed confidence that the strengthened partnership between Ghana and Sierra Leone would continue to grow from strength to strength, anchored on mutual respect, solidarity and a shared vision for prosperity and stability in the sub-region.

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