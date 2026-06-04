TCDA CEO courts UK investors for Ghana’s tree crops sector

Dr Andy Osei Okrah, CEO of the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), has urged United Kingdom investors to take advantage of emerging opportunities in Ghana’s tree crops sector.

He cited government-backed initiatives to boost value addition and industrialisation.

A statement shared with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said Dr Okrah made the call during a high-level panel discussion on the second day of the Ghana–UK Investment Summit 2026 in London, which brought together global agribusiness leaders, investors, diplomats and government officials.

“Ghana is open for business,” Dr Okrah said.

The statement said the TCDA CEO presented Ghana’s investment prospects for the six regulated tree crops under the Authority and outlined measures being implemented to transform the sector from a raw-commodity export base into a value-driven industrial economy.

He highlighted opportunities in the cashew industry, noting that, beyond the export of nuts, cashew apples could be processed into juice, beverages, and other commercial products, creating additional revenue streams for investors.

Dr Okrah also drew attention to the government’s plan to establish 100,000 hectares of new oil palm plantations nationwide, supported by a proposed 500-million-dollar financing facility, describing the initiative as a major opportunity for investment in cultivation, processing and downstream industries.

On rubber, he said efforts were underway to increase production by reclaiming degraded lands and to promote industrialisation by establishing processing factories, including facilities for producing vehicle tyres.

The statement said the CEO also highlighted opportunities within the shea value chain, indicating that value addition to shea nuts would enable Ghana to position itself to benefit from the projected 5.5-billion-dollar global shea market by 2033.

Dr Okrah outlined policy interventions introduced by the Authority, including directives backed by Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2471 to reserve a percentage of raw materials for local processors under the Government’s Feed the Industry initiative.

He said the measure was intended to strengthen local manufacturing, increase value addition and create sustainable employment opportunities.

The CEO called on investors to partner with Ghana, citing the country’s stable business environment, supportive policy framework and commitment to agricultural transformation.

The summit, held from June 1 to 2 on the theme, “The Reset Agenda: Restoring Investor Confidence to Unlock Opportunities and Shared Prosperity,” was organised to showcase investment-ready projects across Ghana’s priority sectors and strengthen economic cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

It brought together investors, policymakers, business leaders, development partners, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora to explore trade opportunities.

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