Ablakwa reveals expert committee to shape Mahama’s AU chairmanship agenda

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that a high-level committee of distinguished experts is working on an African Union Strategy and Implementation Document to guide President John Mahama’s tenure as Chairperson of the African Union.

According to Mr Ablakwa, the document is being prepared for President Mahama ahead of his assumption of the AU Chairmanship in January next year.

The committee, chaired by Mr Ablakwa, includes former United Nations Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas; former AU Commission Deputy Chairperson, Ambassador Kwasi Quartey; Ambassador Chris Kpodo; Ambassador Amma A. Twum-Amoah; Dr Delese Mimi Darko; Ambassador William Awinador-Kanyirige; Mr Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Esq.; Dr Edem Adzogenu; Ambassador Khadija Iddrisu; Ambassador Francis D. Kotia; Dr Obodai Torto; and Mr Clarence Amoatey.

Mr Ablakwa said President Mahama was determined to make his tenure as AU Chairperson impactful and transformative from the outset, with the objective of responding to the aspirations and legitimate expectations of Africa’s 1.5 billion people.

He commended members of the committee for their dedication, expertise and sacrifices in undertaking what he described as an important national and continental assignment.

Mr Ablakwa also called on the public and stakeholders to share their views on the key issues they believe President Mahama should prioritise during his tenure as AU Chairperson.

He asked for suggestions on measures that could help advance a more peaceful, prosperous, integrated and influential Africa under President Mahama’s leadership.

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