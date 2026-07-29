Ghana must use AU chairmanship to drive Africa’s transformation – Ambassador D.K. Osei

President of the Ghana Council on Foreign Relations, Ambassador D.K. Osei, has urged Ghana to use its upcoming chairmanship of the African Union (AU) to spearhead bold reforms that will advance continental integration and strengthen Africa's position in an increasingly fragmented global order.



Speaking at the 21st Kronti ne Akwamu Public Lecture on the theme, "The Changing Global and Multilateral Rule-Based Order," Ambassador Osei said Ghana's assumption of the AU chairmanship next year presents a rare opportunity to shape Africa's future and champion the reforms envisioned under Agenda 2063.



He argued that the continent must be prepared to make difficult political and economic sacrifices if it hopes to achieve deeper integration and remain competitive globally.



"There are sacrifices the continent will have to make," he said, noting that some of the reforms required under Agenda 2063 could involve ceding aspects of national sovereignty in areas such as security and foreign policy.



He questioned whether African countries are genuinely prepared to deepen regional integration by strengthening the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and even considering ambitious initiatives such as a continental currency.



"I'm not sure we are ready to do that," he remarked, adding that Africa's recent actions on the international stage suggest a reluctance to pursue the bold decisions necessary for meaningful integration.



Ambassador Osei also expressed concern over what he described as growing setbacks to multilateralism and inconsistencies in Africa's collective response to global geopolitical shifts.



Using the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as an example, he questioned some of the bloc's recent leadership decisions, arguing that they may not adequately position the region to respond effectively to ongoing political and security challenges.



He further criticised what he described as a lack of strategic coordination in Africa's approach to the race for the next United Nations Secretary-General, arguing that presenting multiple African candidates weakens the continent's chances of securing the position.



According to him, Africa should have rallied behind a single candidate in line with the continent's long-standing rotational understanding within the UN system.



Despite the challenges, Ambassador Osei said there remains hope if Africa can produce visionary leaders willing to challenge the status quo.



He recalled a period when leaders such as Ethiopia's late Meles Zenawi, South Africa's former President Thabo Mbeki and Senegal's former President Abdoulaye Wade demonstrated the courage to push for transformative continental initiatives, including the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).



He urged today's leaders to demonstrate similar resolve.



"Fortunately, Ghana is about to take over the chairmanship of the African Union next year. My goodness, what an opportunity," he said.



He expressed optimism that discussions such as the Kronti ne Akwamu Public Lecture could help shape Ghana's policy direction and ensure the country uses its leadership role to drive meaningful reforms across the continent.



"Ghana has a huge task on its shoulders, and we should not waste this opportunity," Ambassador Osei stressed.

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