BoG Governor pushes digital credit, bankable projects to boost private sector lending

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), says improving access to credit for businesses and individuals remains a major priority as the country seeks to consolidate economic stability and accelerate growth.
Addressing participants at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit in London, he acknowledged that private sector credit as a share of Gross Domestic Product remained below levels recorded in many peer economies.
He attributed the situation partly to Ghana's recent history of high interest rates and economic uncertainty.
According to him, banks were previously lending at rates of between 35 and 40 per cent, creating significant repayment challenges for borrowers.
Such conditions, he said, made financial institutions cautious about extending credit and encouraged investment in government securities instead.
However, Dr. Asiama noted that the return of macroeconomic stability had begun to reverse the trend.
Private sector credit, he said, was gradually recovering as interest rates declined and confidence improved.
The Governor disclosed that discussions with commercial banks revealed a shortage of bankable projects rather than a lack of available funds.
He explained that many entrepreneurs possessed viable ideas but lacked the technical support needed to transform them into investment-ready business proposals.
To address the challenge, the Bank of Ghana and stakeholders were exploring partnerships to help entrepreneurs develop business plans capable of attracting financing.
Dr. Asiama mentioned ongoing discussions involving the Ghana Venture Capital Fund and other institutions to provide technical assistance to startups and small businesses.
He also cited initiatives by the International Finance Corporation aimed at helping businesses convert ideas into bankable projects.
The Governor said strengthening project preparation would unlock more lending opportunities and support enterprise growth.
Beyond business financing, he indicated that the Bank of Ghana was promoting digital credit solutions to expand access to finance.
The initiative would allow individuals and small-scale entrepreneurs to access credit directly through digital platforms and mobile phones.
He said a trader seeking capital to start or expand a business should be able to raise funds digitally without cumbersome procedures.
According to Dr. Asiama, work on the necessary technological infrastructure was progressing steadily.
He expressed confidence that digital finance would help bridge financing gaps and support entrepreneurship.
The Governor said sustaining low interest rates and exchange rate stability would remain essential for expanding credit to the productive sectors of the economy.
Latest Stories
-
Witness alleges Gifty Oware-Mensah directed ADB to move NSS funds to private account
5 minutes
-
BoG Governor pushes digital credit, bankable projects to boost private sector lending
5 minutes
-
18th Ministerial Roundtable calls for Africa-led digital education and responsible AI adoption
12 minutes
-
Why Ghana needs a customer charter for digital finance
13 minutes
-
Opoku Ware School helped shape who I am today – Pinkberry CEO
16 minutes
-
World Environment Day: Ashanti GJA, RSF Germany equip journalists for safer environmental reporting
20 minutes
-
Gifty Oware-Mensah directed transfer of NSA funds to her company – ADB manager tells court
20 minutes
-
Missing corpse from Oda Hospital morgue surfaces at Suhum
26 minutes
-
The end of Trump’s ‘weaponisation’ fund is another sign Republicans are fighting back
26 minutes
-
African parliamentary leaders reject external influence on family values at conference in Accra
32 minutes
-
Bagbin suspends Parliament sittings for anti-LGBTQ conference in Chamber
35 minutes
-
Ga East Assembly demolishes structures in waterways to curb flooding
42 minutes
-
‘Sports belongs to all of us’ – Samson Deen urges unity to transform sector and attract investment
1 hour
-
Understanding the secret behind singles, EPs and albums
1 hour
-
‘This is all we have’ – David Accam backs Ghana’s World Cup Squad
1 hour