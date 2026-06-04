Convict threatens to curse court, police after 15-year-sentence

An Accra High Court has sentenced Daniel Kwarteng, a 30-year-old baker, to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 14-year-old imbecile.

Kwarteng, who pleaded not guilty, threatened to curse the Court and police officers after the judgment, saying: “I will buy an egg,” and swore they would not be alive within three days.

The Court, presided over by Susanna Nyakotey, said Kwarteng’s refusal to accept responsibility until the full trial was an aggravating factor influencing the sentence.

It also considered his youth and status as a first-time offender.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dora Amoh told the Court that the complainant, a hairdresser, is the mother of the victim, who lives with her and three siblings at Peace Village, Amasaman.

ASP Amoh said on May 17, 2025, Kwarteng entered the complainant’s house, gave GH¢20 to the victim’s younger sister to buy water and biscuits, and, in her absence, locked the door and assaulted the victim.

The complainant returned to find Kwarteng with the victim and reported the matter to the police.

A medical report from Amasaman Government Hospital confirmed the assault.

Kwarteng was arrested but denied the offence.

After investigations, he was arraigned and convicted.

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