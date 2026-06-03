Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative: Ghana exceeds reforestation goal with 31million trees – Lands Ministry

Ghana has exceeded its reforestation target, planting 31 million trees under the government’s Tree for Life initiative, the Media Relations Officer of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Paa Kwasi Schandorf, has said.

The announcement was made during an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, June 1.

Speaking on the programme, Mr Schandorf explained that the initiative forms part of the Ministry’s broader environmental restoration strategy, which includes addressing the degradation caused by illegal mining and other land-depleting activities.

"If you diagnose and examine the totality of the ministry’s efforts to fight illegal mining, for example, you would realise that we have a portion that is committed to restoration of the polluted water bodies and then the lands that have been lost. This particular exercise is part of that entire arrangement," he said.

The Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative was officially launched last year by President John Dramani Mahama.

He noted that the first phase of the project aimed to restore lost vegetation and rehabilitate degraded lands.

Mr Schandorf indicated that the government set an initial target of 30 million trees, but the combined efforts of the Ministry and its agencies resulted in the planting of 31 million trees, surpassing expectations.

"This year, we are moving into the second phase," the Minister said. "Essentially, it is about planting trees for us to be able to recover what we have lost in terms of vegetative cover. We hope to plant another 30 million trees as we continue to restore forest reserves and lands affected by illegal mining and other degrading activities."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.