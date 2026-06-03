Scattered rains, thunderstorms expected across Ghana from June 3 to 5 – GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast mixed weather conditions across the country from June 3 to June 5, 2026, with periods of thunderstorms, rain, mist, and occasional sunny intervals expected in different ecological zones.

According to the agency’s impact-based midweek forecast issued by its Central Analysis and Forecasting Office (CAFO), the overall risk level remains low, though residents are advised to stay alert to localised weather disturbances, particularly during morning and evening hours.

Coastal and Inland Areas

Along the coastal belt, conditions are expected to remain mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and rain. Early morning mist is also likely, which may reduce visibility for motorists and commuters.

Areas slightly north of the coast are expected to experience a similar pattern, beginning with early morning fog or mist patches, followed by mostly cloudy skies and isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

Middle and Transition Zones

The middle and transition zones are expected to record mostly cloudy conditions with scattered thunderstorms and rainfall activity. However, by Friday, some areas may experience more widespread thunderstorms, potentially affecting outdoor activities and transport operations.

Northern Sector Outlook

In the northern parts of the country, the forecast indicates a mix of sunny intervals and scattered thunderstorms or rain throughout the period. Early morning mist and fog patches are also expected in some locations, particularly during dawn hours.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.