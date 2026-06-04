Police arrest two suspected robbers in Tumu, recover stolen motorcycle

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a stolen motorbike following a robbery incident along the Tumu-Kowie road in the Sissala East Municipality.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter Kamasa, Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander, said the suspects were arrested following an intelligence-led operation.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Seidu Muizu and 22-year-old Salifu Mutada, were alleged to have robbed three individuals at gunpoint on May 30, 2026, and made away with an unregistered Apsonic motorbike.

Further investigations also led to the retrieval of an unregistered Luojia motorbike believed to have been used in the robbery.

Both motorbikes had since been impounded while the suspects were in police custody, assisting with investigations.

“Information gathered so far indicates that the suspects may be linked to a series of robbery activities that have recently terrorised residents within the Tumu area and its environs,” the statement said.

The Police Command indicated that investigations have been expanded to determine whether the suspects were involved in other reported criminal activities within the Municipality.

The statement indicated that the police had put in sustained efforts to recover the firearm allegedly used in the robbery.

The Upper West Regional Police Command commended members of the public for their cooperation and support in crime-fighting efforts.

The Command also urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to help law enforcement agencies maintain peace and security in the area.

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