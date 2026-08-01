Police: Recruitment exercise will continue in batches until 2028

The Ghana Police Service has assured applicants in its ongoing 2025/2026 recruitment exercise that those who have not yet been invited for the next stage of the process remain under consideration, urging them to disregard misinformation and avoid paying money to anyone claiming they can facilitate recruitment.

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 1, the Service said the recruitment exercise is progressing as planned, with successful applicants being invited in batches to designated centres nationwide for the validation of their credentials.

According to the Police, the validation exercise is a key stage of the recruitment process aimed at verifying the authenticity of applicants' academic certificates, examination results and other supporting documents submitted during the application period.

The Service said the first batch of successful applicants has already been invited and is currently undergoing the validation process.

However, it clarified that applicants who successfully completed the medical examination and were declared medically fit but have not yet received invitations for validation should not assume they have been unsuccessful.

Instead, it said they remain in the recruitment pool and will be invited in subsequent batches as the exercise progresses.

"The Ghana Police Service urges all such applicants to remain patient and be rest assured that the recruitment process will continue in batches until 2028 in line with the recruitment schedule," the statement said.

The Service also cautioned applicants against misinformation circulating about the recruitment exercise, stressing that only official communication from the Ghana Police Service should be relied upon.

It further warned applicants to be vigilant against fraudsters who may seek to exploit the recruitment process by demanding money in exchange for promises of employment.

"We urge all applicants to disregard any misinformation on the recruitment exercise and also refrain from paying monies to any person or persons under the guise of facilitating their recruitment," the statement added.

The Ghana Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a transparent, fair and merit-based recruitment process and encouraged applicants to remain patient as the exercise continues in accordance with the approved recruitment schedule.

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