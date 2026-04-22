Ablakwa engages South Africa over alleged viral xenophobic attack videos targeting Ghanaians

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says he has held urgent diplomatic discussions with his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, following viral videos showing disturbing attacks on Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

In a statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Mr Ablakwa confirmed that he initiated a telephone conversation with the South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation to address the incident and coordinate an official response.

“I called him on the trending videos about Ghanaians coming under extremely disturbing xenophobic attacks in South Africa,” he stated.

According to the Foreign Affairs Minister, the South African government has expressed concern over the situation and assured Ghana of immediate action.

“The South African Foreign Minister has expressed his empathy with the victims and promised full-scale investigations into the depressing incidents,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa further disclosed that Pretoria is expected to hold a briefing with African ambassadors later in the day as part of efforts to address concerns raised by affected countries.

He also confirmed ongoing coordination with Ghana’s diplomatic mission in South Africa.

“I am also able to confirm that since yesterday, I have been in constant contact with Ghana’s High Commissioner in South Africa, His Excellency Benjamin Quarshie, coordinating our response,” he noted.

According to him, diplomatic teams have already traced one of the individuals seen in the viral footage and provided consular assistance.

“I am gladdened that so far, colleagues in our diplomatic mission have located the main victim in the viral video and are offering consular assistance. He is doing very well,” Mr Ablakwa stated.

He added that no Ghanaian fatalities have been recorded in connection with the incident and urged the public to remain calm.

“No Ghanaian life has been lost. We urge calm and confidence in our collective capacity to protect Ghanaians,” he assured.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Minister stressed that the administration remains firm on protecting citizens both at home and abroad.

“Let me assure compatriots that the Mahama Administration remains uncompromising about the welfare and safety of Ghanaians, both at home and abroad. We are determined to guarantee the protection of all citizens,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa also called for continued African unity, warning against division.

“May these regrettable incidents never quench our Pan-African love and solidarity for each other. The overwhelming majority of Africans are united and share an unbreakable bond — we shall not be divided by the hatred of a few fringe elements,” he added.

Background

While details of the specific viral videos continue to circulate on social media, South Africa has in recent years experienced periodic outbreaks of xenophobic violence targeting foreign nationals, particularly migrants from other African countries. These incidents are often linked by observers to economic tensions, unemployment, and competition for informal sector opportunities.

Past episodes of xenophobic attacks in South Africa have triggered diplomatic interventions from affected countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, and other African states, as well as condemnations from regional bodies such as the African Union.

Authorities in South Africa have consistently pledged investigations and public safety measures following such incidents, though concerns about recurrence have persisted.

The latest reports, which surfaced online earlier this week, have once again prompted diplomatic engagement between Accra and Pretoria as both governments move to verify facts and ensure the safety of affected nationals.

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