Government secures 120 job opportunities for Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa

The government has secured 120 job opportunities for Ghanaians being evacuated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks and rising tensions targeting foreign nationals.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the initiative in a social media post on Monday, June 1, urging Ghanaian chief executive officers (CEOs) and entrepreneurs to support efforts aimed at reintegrating returnees into the local economy.

"We urge Ghanaian CEOs and Entrepreneurs to support our jobs initiative for our brothers and sisters being evacuated from South Africa," the Minister stated, adding that "120 job offers had already been secured."

According to information released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghanaian business owners willing to employ citizens returning from South Africa are being encouraged to contact the Ministry's Delivery Unit.

The Ministry said the Delivery Unit, led by Ambassador Alexander Grant Ntrakwa, is coordinating the employment support programme as part of broader efforts to assist affected Ghanaians.

The job placement programme forms part of government measures to support Ghanaians returning home amid the ongoing evacuation exercise.

Hundreds of Ghanaian nationals have been repatriated from South Africa in recent days following reports of xenophobic violence and threats against foreign nationals.

Government officials have stressed that beyond ensuring the safe return of affected citizens, efforts are also being directed at helping them rebuild their lives through employment and economic reintegration.

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