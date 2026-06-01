Mahama calls for a deeper Ghana–UK partnership beyond traditional trade

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has urged a transformation of the Ghana–UK relationship, insisting that future cooperation must extend beyond traditional trade into broader strategic collaboration.
Speaking at the Ghana–UK Investment Summit in London on Monday, June 1, he said the partnership between the two countries should evolve to reflect emerging global economic realities and development priorities.
He stressed that the future of bilateral relations must go further into sectors such as manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, agribusiness, renewable energy, financial services, pharmaceuticals, tourism, education, and the digital economy.
"The future of the Ghana-UK partnership must move beyond traditional trade into deeper strategic collaboration in manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, agribusiness, renewable energy, financial services, pharmaceuticals, tourism, education, and the digital economy," he said.
According to him, this shift is essential for building a more resilient and mutually beneficial partnership capable of delivering long-term value.
He added that the summit should not be viewed merely as a networking platform, but as a catalyst for forging sustainable partnerships that can generate jobs, drive innovation, stimulate industrial growth, and promote shared prosperity between Ghana and the United Kingdom.
"This summit is therefore not simply a networking event. It is a platform for building long-term partnerships capable of delivering jobs, innovation, industrial growth, and shared prosperity."
He emphasised that Ghana has positioned itself as a stable and strategic destination for global investment, with renewed efforts to attract capital amid shifting global economic dynamics.
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