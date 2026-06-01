Minority alleges anti-LGBTQ bill was diluted through extensive amendments

The Minority in Parliament has intensified its criticism of the newly passed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, alleging that extensive amendments have weakened the legislation and stripped it of the deterrent effect contained in the version passed by Parliament in 2024.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament, Minority members accused the government and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of significantly altering the bill before securing its passage last Friday.

According to the Minority, the current version underwent substantial revisions, including multiple deletions, insertions and redrafted provisions, making it materially different from the legislation that was previously presented for presidential assent.

A co-sponsor of the bill, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, described the revised legislation as “a pale shadow” of the original text and accused the government of abandoning its earlier commitment to pass the bill without modifications.

“All that was needed was presidential assent,” he said, recalling calls by the NDC while in opposition for former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign the bill into law.

The Assin South MP argued that President John Dramani Mahama had campaigned on a promise to sign the bill, but instead insisted on amendments before giving his approval.

“However, when that bill was placed, the bill in that form was not presented to President Mahama. It had to be amended, provisions had to be deleted and redrafted, and 31 insertions were made before President Mahama would assent to it,” he claimed.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour questioned whether the changes reflected the commitment made to Ghanaians during the election campaign.

“The promise was clear: vote for me, and I will sign the bill. They did not say the NDC would amend the bill, review it, delete provisions from it and redraft it before signing it,” he said.

“That is a scam, a breach of trust, deception and hypocrisy,” he added.

The Minority further argued that the legislation passed by Parliament no longer contains the robust enforcement mechanisms envisioned by supporters of the original bill.

According to Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the amended legislation cannot be regarded as the same bill Parliament approved in 2024.

“They have changed it extensively, and what we have today is materially different from what was passed in 2024. You cannot subject a bill to 22 deletions and 31 insertions and still claim it is the same bill,” he said.

“You have overhauled it. It is only the title that remains the same.”

The Minority is demanding an explanation from the government over what it describes as a dramatic shift in position on the legislation.

“What informed the NDC’s change of mind? What informed its sudden change of position?” he asked.

“If the original bill was truly ready for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign, and if they sincerely believed in that bill, why was that same bill not presented to President Mahama in its original form for assent?”

Despite their criticism, the Minority maintained that they remain committed supporters of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill and Parliament’s authority to legislate on the matter.

“We are not against the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill. We have been consistent in our position and our principles,” Rev. Ntim Fordjour said.

“We are not against Parliament’s authority to legislate, and we are not attacking Members of Parliament in any way.”

He explained that the Minority’s concerns centre on what they believe is the weakening of the legislation’s original objectives.

“Our concern is that the bill has substantially lost the force, bite, deterrent effect and efficacy that it carried in 2024,” he said.

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