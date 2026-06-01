Ntim Fordjour defends Akufo-Addo’s handling of Anti-gay Bill

Audio By Carbonatix
Assin South MP, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has defended the record of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, arguing that the former President was unfairly portrayed as the obstacle to the legislation despite legal developments surrounding the measure.
Speaking at a Minority press conference in Accra on Monday, June 1, the lawmaker claimed President John Mahama had publicly stated that the Bill passed by Parliament in 2024 was not submitted to former President Akufo-Addo for assent because court proceedings relating to the legislation were ongoing at the time.
According to Rev. Fordjour, that revelation raises serious questions about the public campaign that was mounted against the former President.
“If the Bill had not been submitted because the matter was in court, why was he made the face of delay?” he asked. He argued that many Ghanaians were led to believe that former President Akufo-Addo was refusing to sign a completed Bill when, in fact, the legal process had not run its course.
The Minority MP said the issue has become even more significant now that the Bill has returned to Parliament with dozens of amendments. In his view, the extensive revisions undermine claims that the legislation was complete and required nothing more than presidential assent.
“If the same Bill passed in 2024 was truly the Bill Ghanaians were told must be signed immediately, why was it not simply reintroduced and passed in the same form?” he questioned.
Rev. Fordjour maintained that the debate is ultimately about fairness and public trust.
“The question is why Ghanaians were encouraged to believe that he was responsible for delaying a Bill that had not been submitted to him for assent,” he said, calling on the Government and supporters of the legislation to explain the full circumstances surrounding the Bill’s journey.
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