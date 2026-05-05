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Catholic Bishops commend Ntim Fordjour over Accra carnival concerns

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  5 May 2026 4:24pm
Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour
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The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has commended John Ntim Fordjour for calling for investigations into events that occurred during the Karnival Kingdom Festival held in Accra from April 22 to 28, 2026.

The Conference strongly condemned scenes of public nudity witnessed during the festival, describing them as offensive to Ghanaian values and contrary to the country’s laws.

In a statement issued on May 4, 2026, and signed by Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Conference, the Bishops stated that the event “was an eyesore, denigrated our values as a nation and breached the laws of our land.”

The statement further questioned the role played by state institutions, particularly the provision of police protection to participants at the event.

The Conference specifically praised Mr Fordjour for raising concerns over the matter, stating: “The Conference commends the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Honourable John Ntim Fordjour, for his call in this direction.” The Bishops also expressed concern that “state agencies responsible for protecting public order may have facilitated rather than prevented this misconduct.”

According to the statement, the incident reflects “a clash between globalised festival culture and Ghana’s established legal standards,” adding that “an imported event cannot claim exemption from Ghanaian law.”

The Conference called for a thorough and impartial investigation with public findings, a review of permitting processes and police involvement, while urging that investigations proceed “without undue political pressure.”

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