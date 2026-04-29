Catholic Bishops defend church’s voice on national issues, cite moral and divine mandate

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has defended the Church’s involvement in national discourse, insisting that its engagement in public matters is a divine responsibility rather than political activism.
The response follows public commentary attributed to Mary Awusi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, who cautioned that Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, could be regarded as a politician if he continued to comment on national issues such as illegal mining.
In a statement dated Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and signed by its President, Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Conference stressed that the Church’s voice on national matters is rooted in its spiritual and moral mandate.
“The Church, by her nature and divine mandate, cannot remain silent in the face of moral and social concerns. When issues arise that threaten human dignity, the integrity of creation, or the common good—such as the grave harm caused by illegal mining—the Church has both the right and the duty to speak. This is not partisan politics; it is a moral responsibility rooted in the Gospel,” the statement said.
The Conference acknowledged the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between religious and political roles within a democratic society. However, it emphasised that this distinction should not be used to suppress the Church’s responsibility as a moral guide in public life.
“The Church does not seek power but strives to illuminate public life with truth. When she speaks on justice, peace, and care for creation, she does so as a moral guide concerned for all,” the statement added.
While noting reports that Dr Awusi has since apologised, the Bishops expressed concern that such remarks risk undermining respectful public discourse and limiting space for ethical engagement.
“Statements that equate moral witness with political partisanship risk narrowing the space for ethical reflection,” the Conference cautioned, urging public officials to promote dialogue grounded in mutual respect.
The Bishops also commended members of the Christian community for what they described as a measured and respectful response to the controversy, describing it as a demonstration of responsible leadership.
They further called on clergy and lay leaders to remain committed to truth and moral clarity, while urging political actors to remain open to the contributions of faith-based institutions to national development.
The statement concluded with a call for unity, dialogue and peace, as the Conference prayed for divine guidance for Ghana’s leaders and citizens.
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