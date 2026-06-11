PURC, ECG and GRIDCo align plans to ensure stable power supply during 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has intensified efforts to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, engaging key power sector stakeholders to minimise the risk of outages during the tournament.

As part of these efforts, the Commission convened a strategic meeting on June 9, 2026, with the leadership of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to review preparedness measures and align operational plans ahead of the global football event.

The meeting focused on ensuring seamless power system operations to enable consumers across the country to enjoy uninterrupted viewing of World Cup matches.

Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr Shafic Suleman, outlined a comprehensive monitoring and oversight framework aimed at safeguarding service quality throughout the tournament period.

Under the framework, the Commission’s Energy Services and Performance Monitoring (ESPM) and Regional Operations and Consumer Services (ROCS) Directorates will actively monitor electricity supply reliability and service delivery nationwide.

PURC will also maintain direct communication channels with key technical personnel from both ECG and GRIDCo to facilitate swift regulatory intervention in the event of emergencies.

In addition, the Commission has directed the two utilities to adopt a coordinated stakeholder communication strategy to enhance transparency and public accountability.

ECG Suspends Planned Maintenance

Presenting ECG’s preparedness plan, the Acting Managing Director, Ing. Kwame Kpekpena, announced that all planned maintenance activities would be suspended during the World Cup period, with operational work restricted to emergency fault rectification.

He said ECG would deploy standby technical teams and contractors to strategic locations across the country to ensure rapid response to faults and service disruptions.

The company also plans to collaborate with national security agencies to enhance surveillance around critical electricity infrastructure and protect key assets from vandalism and other threats.

Ing. Kpekpena added that ECG would prioritise public communication and timely updates to reassure consumers and provide information on restoration efforts whenever faults occur.

GRIDCo Strengthens Network Operations

GRIDCo Chief Executive Officer, Ing. Frank Otchere, outlined a series of measures aimed at strengthening the national transmission network and ensuring system stability throughout the tournament.

According to him, the company has deferred all non-critical maintenance activities and addressed identified hotspots within the transmission network.

He disclosed that GRIDCo has intensified vegetation management activities, including bush clearing along transmission corridors, to prevent trees and branches from damaging power lines and disrupting supply.

Ing. Otchere further revealed that all major substations would be physically manned around the clock, with area managers on standby to ensure the swift resolution of operational challenges.

He added that generation schedules have also been optimised in collaboration with power generation companies to guarantee adequate electricity supply during the tournament.

PURC Commends Utilities

Dr Suleman commended ECG and GRIDCo for what he described as proactive and consumer-focused measures designed to ensure reliable power supply during the World Cup.

He said the plans demonstrate a deliberate commitment by the utilities to protect consumer interests and improve service delivery.

“The measures outlined by ECG and GRIDCo reflect intentional efforts to provide reliable electricity supply and safeguard the interests of consumers during this important period,” he said.

He reiterated PURC’s commitment to protecting consumer rights and assured the public that the Commission would continue to monitor the operations of the utilities closely and respond promptly to any unforeseen challenges that may arise.

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